Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Expected to miss at least one week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson will miss at least one week due to a strained left hamstring.
The timeline likely puts Williamson out of action for at least New Orleans' next four games. Realistically, the star forward is in position to potentially be re-evaluated at some point prior to the Nov. 12 matchup against Portland. The Pelicans will likely turn to a combination of Herbert Jones and Saddiq Bey to fill out Williamson's minutes for the next week or so.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Just misses double-double Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Slams home season-high 29•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Struggles in return•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Will play vs. Denver•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Questionable for Wednesday•