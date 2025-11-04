The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson will miss at least one week due to a strained left hamstring.

The timeline likely puts Williamson out of action for at least New Orleans' next four games. Realistically, the star forward is in position to potentially be re-evaluated at some point prior to the Nov. 12 matchup against Portland. The Pelicans will likely turn to a combination of Herbert Jones and Saddiq Bey to fill out Williamson's minutes for the next week or so.