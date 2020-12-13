Coach Stan Van Gundy said Sunday that he'll likely play his starters around 30 minutes in Monday's preseason opener against the Heat, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

While most teams use the preseason as a means of getting a look at as many players as possible, Van Gundy indicated that he'll likely keep a tight rotation of about 10 players. That's good news for preseason DFS players, as Williamson -- among other Pelicans regulars -- should be in a good position to provide value, assuming he does see roughly 30 minutes. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick has not played since his final game in the NBA bubble on Aug. 9.