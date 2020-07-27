Williamson is expected to return to practice with the Pelicans on Wednesday, Malika Andrews of ESPN> reports.

Williamson returned to Orlando on Friday night after leaving the NBA bubble for an excused, family-related absence. He's currently in the midst of a mandatory four-day quarantine, after which he'll be cleared to return to the team. Assuming he's able to get a full practice in on Wednesday, Williamson could be on track to suit up for the Pelicans' first seeding game on Thursday night against Utah.