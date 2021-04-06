Coach Stan Van Gundy said Williamson (thumb) "will probably" play in Tuesday's matchup against Atlanta, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

The Pelicans haven't announced anything definitive, but it looks like Williamson's streak of absences will end at three games. There's a good chance he's still dealing with the effects of his sprained thumb, but it's on his non-dominant right hand, so it shouldn't dramatically affect his offensive game. The Pelicans are still expected to be without Brandon Ingram (toe), who is trending more toward doubtful, per Van Gundy.