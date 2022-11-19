Williamson (foot) said Saturday that he "definitely" thinks he'll be able to play in Monday's game versus the Warriors, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Williamson has missed the Pelicans' last three games due to a right foot injury. However, with him set to return to the lineup Monday, Trey Murphy (foot) will likely move back to the bench if he plays at all. Williamson is averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.2 minutes across 11 games this season.