Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Expects to see similar workload
Williamson noted that he feels like his playing time and usage for Friday's game against the Nuggets will be similar to his debut, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Williamson played 18 minutes in Wednesday's debut, posting 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists. The Pelicans will seemingly opt to bring him along slowly as he returns from a torn meniscus.
