Williamson registered 23 points (9-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-10 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes during Monday's 109-99 win over the Grizzlies.
The Duke product seems to be getting healthier and logged 25 minutes in this one -- he registered 29 minutes combined during New Orleans' first two games since the restart. Williamson's scoring and rebounding ability are undeniable, so he remains a strong play across most formats, but much of his value going forward will likely be determined by his playing time.
