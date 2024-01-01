Williamson produced 26 points (8-12 FG, 10-12 FT), four rebounds and six assists across 32 minutes during Sunday's 129-109 victory over the Lakers.
Williamson was efficient Sunday and was one of the driving forces in this 20-point win over the Lakers, even though he didn't fill the stat sheet as much as Brandon Ingram did. Williamson has been healthy this season and is making a huge impact on offense for New Orleans. He's riding a streak of four games with at least 20 points, and he's also averaging 20.6 points per contest while shooting 61.4 percent from the field over his last 10 appearances.
