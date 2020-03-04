Williamson posted 25 points (10-19 FG, 5-9 FT), eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 139-134 loss to the Timberwolves.

Zion has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 12 games, and he has reached that mark in 14 of his first 16 games this season -- those are numbers you seldom see in a rookie player who's yet to turn 20. Williamson has been recently cleared for back-to-back games, meaning he should find himself in the starting lineup for Wednesday's tilt against the Mavericks.