Williamson is enduring a four-day quarantine that began Friday night and is expected to rejoin the Pelicans ahead of Thursday's opener against the Jazz, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Williamson will presumably have to return two additional negative COVID-19 test results while quarantining. The star rookie returned to the league's Orlando bubble on Friday after leaving for a personal reason. As a result, he will not be available for Saturday's scrimmage against the Nuggets or Monday's versus the Bucks. However, barring any setbacks he should be good to go when the restart officially tips off on Thursday.