Williamson and the rest of the Pelicans' starters are slated to play under 20 minutes during Tuesday's preseason game against the Magic, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Williamson missed significant time to close out the 2022-23 campaign due to a hamstring injury but appeared to be fully healthy heading into camp. He should be available for Tuesday's preseason matchup, and his minutes limit doesn't appear to be directly related to his health, as all of the Pelicans' starters will have their playing time held under 20 minutes. It wouldn't be surprising to see Williamson and the other starters see increased playing time in future preseason matchups ahead of the team's regular-season opener against the Grizzlies on Oct. 25.