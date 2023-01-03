Williamson (hamstring) is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Williamson underwent an MRI of the hamstring earlier in the day, and the results don't appear to be particularly favorable. The star big man has a history of lengthy injuries through just three years in the league and will now add another one to the list. Naji Marshall seems the likely candidate to benefit most in his absence.
