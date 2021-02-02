Williamson registered 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Monday's loss against the Kings.

Williamson has regularly scored 20 or more points in most games this season, but he has failed to reach that mark in two of the Pelicans' last five contests. He is still posting up elite efficiency numbers, however, as he has made 54.5 percent of his field goals during his last five outings while also contributing with rebounds and defensive stats. Williamson has taken the leap many expected him to take as a sophomore, and he is one of the most promising young players in the league in both fantasy and real life.