Williamson recorded 23 points (9-22 FG, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 106-95 loss to Miami.

Williamson's foot injury didn't appear to be an issue for the All-Star, but his solid effort wasn't enough to turn the tide against the Heat. Williamson was involved in the event that ignited a shoving match after he tangled with Kevin Love, which resulted in an ejection for Jimmy Butler. The melee resulted in a momentum shift for Miami and rode that tide to victory. Despite excellent secondary production, Williamson has only hit the double-double milestone seven times this season.