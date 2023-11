Williamson had 20 points (10-22 FG, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 134-116 loss to Denver.

Williamson did a little bit of everything against the Nuggets. With CJ McCollum (lung) out for an extended period, Williamson took on an enhanced role as a ball distributor with a season-high nine assists. The assist increase could become a regular occurrence while McCollum is out, which only increases Williamson's immense fantasy value.