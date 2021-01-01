Williamson played 17 minutes in Thursday's 113-80 win over the Thunder, contributing 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and one assist.

Williamson had his playing time limited in the first half after running into foul trouble, and he then sat out the final 7:25 of the fourth quarter while the Pelicans enjoyed a comfortable lead. As a result, his production was limited, but fantasy managers shouldn't have too many concerns about Williamson's returns through five games. While his free-throw shooting will likely remain an issue, Williamson's per-game averages are strong (19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals), and his current 54.3 shooting percentage from the field should gradually climb a few points, given how many of his attempts come in the paint.