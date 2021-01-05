Williamson has racked up four double-double's in seven games after finishing with 24 points (9-19 FG, 6-8 FT) and 10 boards in Monday's loss to the Pacers.

After a three-game streak without a double-double, Williamson got back on track Monday night, adding two assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes. The No. 1 pick in 2019 is averaging 20.8 points and 8.4 boards per game on the year, though his field goal percentage (53.5% FG) is down compared to last year, as is his free throw percentage (60.7% FT).