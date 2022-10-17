Williamson (ankle) was a full participant in Monday's practice session, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Williamson was expected to practice fully Monday after he was limited Sunday, and he was able to take that step in his recovery process. The 22-year-old is trending in the right direction ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener against Brooklyn, but the Pelicans will monitor his health in the coming days before officially determining his status.
