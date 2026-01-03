Williamson finished with 35 points (15-26 FG, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 122-109 loss to the Trail Blazers.

It was another strong scoring performance out of Williamson, who has now scored at least 31 points in each of his last three outings while connecting on 62.3 percent of his field-goal attempts over that span. Since returning from a six-game absence due to a right adductor injury, Williamson is averaging 24.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals over 26.3 minutes per game.