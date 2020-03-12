Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Game postponed Wednesday
New Orleans' game at Sacramento on Wednesday was postponed, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
The game won't be played as a cautionary measure after the NBA announced earlier in the evening the season would be suspended after a player tested positive for coronavirus. The game was originally expected to go on as previously scheduled, but one of the scheduled referees officiated a game with the infected player earlier this week.
