Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Game-time call for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.
Williamson appears to be well ahead of his initial timetable for a return, as he was able to make it through practice Saturday, giving him a chance to suit up Sunday. The team will presumably re-evaluate him Sunday morning before providing an update on his availability in Chicago.
