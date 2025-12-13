default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williamson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.

Williamson appears to be well ahead of his initial timetable for a return, as he was able to make it through practice Saturday, giving him a chance to suit up Sunday. The team will presumably re-evaluate him Sunday morning before providing an update on his availability in Chicago.

More News