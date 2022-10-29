Pelicans head coach Willie Green said Williamson (hip) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Williamson's status will largely depend upon how he feels after warmups, as the 3 p.m. ET tipoff time allows little time for him to test his injury. The 22-year-old has missed two straight contests due to the hip injury, which has allowed for Larry Nance, Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall to see extra time on the court.
