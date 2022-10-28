Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, Williamson (hip) is a true game-time call Friday versus the Suns, but there is a "real likelihood" he will not play until Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski indicated on ESPN.

Williamson will at least test things out in warmups ahead of Friday's contest, but it sounds more likely than not that he will sit out one more before returning Sunday. With Brandon Ingram (concussion) already ruled out and numerous questionable players across the roster, there are numerous potential starting lineups the Pelicans could send out depending on availability.