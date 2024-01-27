Williamson is considered a game-time decision ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Bucks, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Williamson missed Friday's game against the Thunder and has a chance to miss a second consecutive game due to a bone bruise on his left foot. Coach Willie Green said Williamson will test his condition in warmups to determine his availability.
