Play

Williamson is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Indiana due to a left ankle sprain, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Williamson emerged from Thursday's win over Chicago with an injured ankle, though the issue doesn't appear to be overly serious. While more details will likely come out nearer to tipoff, if he's held out, Nicolo Melli and Josh Hart will presumably see expanded roles.

More News
Our Latest Stories