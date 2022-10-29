Williamson (hip) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Williamson's status will largely depend upon how he feels after warmups tomorrow, as the early tip-off allows little time for testing. The 22-year-old has missed two straight contests due to the injury which has allowed for Larry Nance, Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall to see extra time on the court.