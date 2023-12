Williamson (illness) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against Memphis, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Williamson's status is expected to be clarified prior to 7:00EST in advance of the Pelicans' 7:30EST tip-off. Williamson stated Tuesday evening that he still isn't feeling well, which makes his status extremely murky. Dyson Daniels moved into the starting lineup during Williamson's last absence.