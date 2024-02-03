Williamson registered 33 points (12-21 FG, 9-13 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 114-113 victory over San Antonio.

In classic fashion, Williamson bulldozed through three Spurs defenders in transition, getting to his left hand for a contested layup off the glass to put New Orleans ahead for good. The 23-year-old has been sharp over the last five games, averaging 24.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 61.0 percent shooting. His season-long assist rate is at a personal high of 24.2 percent, although he has underwhelmed in the rebounding column this season.