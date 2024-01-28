Williamson produced 23 points (8-14 FG, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 141-117 loss to Milwaukee.

Williamson's return from a one-game absence due to a foot injury yielded quality scoring, but an overall impact that underwhelmed. Williamson hasn't attacked the glass or made defensive plays at reasonable rates for his position this season, with Saturday representing his eighth game across 37 appearances with three or fewer rebounds. Williamson connecting on all of his free-throw attempts is a silver lining, as a season-long 66.4 percent clip at the stripe is his worst efficiency since his rookie season.