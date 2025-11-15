Williamson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Williamson has a chance to end a six-game absence with a hamstring strain. With Sunday being the first leg of a back-to-back for the Pelicans, the star forward could suit up for one half of the set and sit out the other. If Williamson is upgraded to available for Sunday, his return would likely reduce the playing time of Saddiq Bey, Derik Queen and Micah Peavy.