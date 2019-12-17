Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Gets shots up Tuesday
Williamson (knee) was spotted shooting after Tuesday's practice, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Williamson has not yet been cleared to participate in team shootaround, but it's good to see him back on the floor. According to Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune, Williamson also walked through a few offensive sets with the coaching staff at the conclusion of Tuesday's session. New Orleans will continue to proceed with caution with their first-round pick, and while an exact return date is still up in the air, Williamson likely won't make his NBA debut until sometime in January if all goes well.
