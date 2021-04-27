Williamson posted 23 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-11 FT), five assists and a rebound across 30 minutes in Monday's win over the Clippers.

Williamson has been an efficient scorer all season long but perhaps the most surprising stat of his performance was the fact that he drained a three-point shot -- he had gone 10 games without knocking one from beyond the arc. That's not part of his regular offensive skill set and is only shooting 10-for-31 (32.2 percent) from deep, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect that to become a regular contribution in his stat line going forward.