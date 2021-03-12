Williamson had 24 points (9-13 FG, 6-11 FT), five rebounds and two assists in Thursday's loss to the Timberwolves.

This was probably the ugliest loss of the season for the Pels, but Williamson still managed a respectable stat line in his 31 minutes of action. Williamson was able to get to the line 11 times, though he hit only six of those attempts and is now a combined 14-of-27 at the line over his last two contests.