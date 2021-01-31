Williamson had 26 points (11-19 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in Saturday's loss to the Rockets.

After back-to-back wins over Washington and Milwaukee, the Pelicans fell back into a rut Saturday, allowing the Rockets to shot 49 percent from the field and drill 20 three-pointers. Individually, Williamson had another strong game as a scorer and rebounder, and he even drained his second three-pointer of the season. Williamson has 11 assists over his last two games -- his most in any two-game stretch this season.