Williamson totaled 29 points (8-14 FG, 13-16 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Monday's 143-130 victory over the Bulls.

Williamson returned from a one-game absence, as he didn't play Saturday against the Hawks on the second leg of a back-to-back set, and he did it with an impressive performance in this one. The 29-point output matched his previous season-high mark, and it also marked the fourth time he's cleared the 25-point threshold in his eight outings. Williamson should remain one of the Pelicans' go-to scoring weapons as long as he stays healthy -- which has been a big "if" this season.