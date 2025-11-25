Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Goes for 29 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson totaled 29 points (8-14 FG, 13-16 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Monday's 143-130 victory over the Bulls.
Williamson returned from a one-game absence, as he didn't play Saturday against the Hawks on the second leg of a back-to-back set, and he did it with an impressive performance in this one. The 29-point output matched his previous season-high mark, and it also marked the fourth time he's cleared the 25-point threshold in his eight outings. Williamson should remain one of the Pelicans' go-to scoring weapons as long as he stays healthy -- which has been a big "if" this season.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Available for Monday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Won't play Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Efficient in loss Friday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Scores 14 points in return•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Available to play•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Listed questionable vs. Denver•