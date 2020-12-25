Williamson had 32 points (11-20 FG, 0-1 3PT, 10-15 FT) and 14 rebounds in Friday's loss to the Heat.

After a relatively modest outing in Wednesday's opener, Williamson erupted for a big double-double in a career-high 38 minutes. Williamson should be an elite source of both scoring and rebounding this season, though his free throw shooting could again be an issue, and he's yet to provide much value as a passer or in the defensive categories.