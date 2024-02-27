Williamson (foot) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Knicks, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Williamson has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday despite dealing with a left foot contusion. The star forward tallied 24 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during his only other appearance against New York this season on Oct. 28.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Sniffs another triple-double•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Cleared to play•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Considered game-time call•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Iffy against Chicago•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Flirts with double-double in loss•