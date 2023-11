Williamson (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

Williamson took a seat for Thursday's matchup versus Detroit, which was the second half of a back-to-back set, but as expected, he'll be back in action Saturday. Through four appearances, Williamson is averaging 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 0.8 steals in 30.8 minutes per game.