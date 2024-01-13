Williamson (quadriceps) has been cleared to play for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Will Guillory of The Athleticreports.

The Pelicans initially listed Williamson as questionable, but he made it through the morning shootaround and was upgraded to probable prior to this update. The Pelicans do play again Saturday versus the Mavericks, so it will be interesting to see how the Pelicans handle his workload.