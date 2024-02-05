Williamson (foot) is available for Monday's game against the Raptors, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Williamson has missed four of the Pelicans' last 13 games, but he'll suit up for a second straight matchup Monday. On Friday, he exploded for 33 points (12-21 FG), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block and hit the game-winning shot versus the Spurs.