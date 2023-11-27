Williamson (rest) is off the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Jazz.

Williamson sat out of the team's last game, which was the second game of a back-to-back, for rest purposes, but he will be available for Monday's game in Utah. Williamson has posted four straight 25-plus point performances and sports averages of 27.3 points, 5.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.0 minutes per game over that stretch.