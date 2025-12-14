Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Good to go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson (thigh) is good to go for Sunday's game against the Bulls, but he will come off the bench.
Williamson, who has missed the past five games for New Orleans, comfortably beat his projected timetable. The Pelicans will likely monitor his minutes in his first game back, but no specifics have been reported.
