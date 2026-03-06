default-cbs-image
Williamson (ankle) will play Thursday against the Kings, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Williamson was added to the injury report with a questionable tag as he continues to nurse an ankle sprain, but he'll again fight through the issue Thursday night. His ankle didn't slow him down Tuesday, as he finished with 24 points in 33 minutes against the Lakers.

