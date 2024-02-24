Williamson (foot) is available for Friday's matchup with the Heat,
Williamson has been a regular on the Pelicans' injury report since Late January due to a bruised foot, but he has managed to appear in nine of their last 11 games. Barring any setbacks, the star big man should presumably see his usual workload against Miami.
