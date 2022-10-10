Williamson compiled eight points (3-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 24 minutes in a 111-97 victory Sunday in San Antonio.

Williamson was around the rim all game as he grabbed nine rebounds and six of his seven shots were from within the paint. His five assists were three more than he had dished out in his two previous preseason games combined. He's averaging 19.7 minutes, 11.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from the free-throw line in three preseason contests. After missing all of last season with a foot injury, the 22-year-old has seen an increase in minutes in each game.