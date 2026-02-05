Williamson accumulated 20 points (5-11 FG, 10-12 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 141-137 overtime loss to the Bucks.

Williamson led New Orleans with a season-high eight dimes, tallying multiple assists in his seventh consecutive game. It remains to be seen how much the oft-injured star forward will play down the stretch for the 13-40 Pelicans, though it's highly encouraging that Williamson hasn't missed a contest since Dec. 11. Over his last seven outings, Williamson has averaged 19.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 33.1 minutes per game.