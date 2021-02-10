Williamson scored 20 points (6-10 FG, 8-10 FT) to go along with five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 21 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Rockets.

Williamson ran into early foul trouble and played only six minutes and 32 seconds in the first half. That resulted in his lowest playing time since Dec. 31. However, he still accomplished plenty, reaching seven assists for only the second time this season. He also shot well from the free-throw line and has shown improvement in that area of late by converting 75.8 percent of his attempts from charity strip across his last 12 games.