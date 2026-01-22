Williamson went back to the locker room during Wednesday's game against Detroit for unspecified reasons, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Williamson was on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's contest due to an illness, and considering he didn't show any signs of an injury before he left the game, it's possible he's just feeling under the weather. While Williamson is off the court, Karlo Matkovic and Micah Peavy could see an uptick in minutes.