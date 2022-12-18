Williamson ended with 30 points (12-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 loss to the Suns.
Williamson was incredibly efficient from the field, knocking down 12 of 15 shot attempts for a team-high 30 points as New Orleans fell to the Suns in a close one Saturday night. The Hornets' big man was also great when it came to distributing the ball, dishing out a team-high nine assists, eight of which led to three-point field goals. Williamson has now recorded 30 or more points in six of his last nine contests.
