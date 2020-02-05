Williamson scored 20 points (5-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 10-14 FT) while adding seven rebounds, five assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 120-108 loss to the Bucks.

The rookie's poor shooting didn't do the Pelicans any favors, but Williamson still turned in a solid performance overall. He's played at least 27 minutes in five straight games, putting his workload restrictions in the rear view mirror for now, and during that stretch Williamson is averaging 20.0 points, 8.6 boards and 2.4 assists a night -- an impressive baseline from which to build on.